Ibomma is Now Bappam TV 📺 — What You Need to Know!

Ibomma has changed its name to Boppam.tv. This change comes as the site continues to offer free movie downloads, which has gained popularity, especially due to high ticket prices. It's advisable to double-check the validity of this site and its offerings.

For cinema fans, there’s no need for much introduction about ‘Ibomma.’ It’s a well-known name among everyone who watches movies on OTT platforms. Regardless of the language in which a film is released on OTT, it quickly appears on ‘Ibomma’ within minutes. Users can easily download and watch movies from this site for free. Because of this convenience, the website has gained immense popularity across the globe. Many people prefer ‘Ibomma’ over official OTT platforms. Recently, Ibomma has changed its name. So, what is the new name of Ibomma?

Ibomma is now Bappam TV

For the past few days, ‘Ibomma’ has been appearing under a new name. There are also a few small changes visible on the site, making it seem more updated compared to before. As part of these changes, the administrators have also changed the name of the site. The website is now called ‘Bappam TV‘ (bappam.tv). When you search for Ibomma now, you’ll be redirected to ‘Bappam TV’. Upon opening the link, the site looks almost identical to ‘Ibomma’, with the only noticeable difference being the logo now reads ‘Bappam TV’ instead.

Bappam TV has also introduced new options like ‘Home’, ‘About’, and ‘Bug’. The logo of ‘Bappam’ appears in yellow, while ‘TV’ is in white. Previously, when opening Ibomma, the theme music from a Rajinikanth movie would play, but now a child’s voice says, “B for Bappam”. The website continues to offer movies in all languages across India and provides the option to download them for free.

Middle-class moviegoers are hesitant to watch films in theaters

In recent times, the cost of film production has significantly increased. As a result, many producers are persuading governments to raise ticket prices. Going to the movies has become an expensive affair, especially for families, who can easily spend two to three thousand rupees on a theater visit. In this context, many people are turning to third-party websites to watch movies. ‘Ibomma’ has been one such platform for these viewers. Now, ‘Ibomma’ has renamed itself as ‘Bappam TV’ and is set to offer new movies with an updated version for its audience.