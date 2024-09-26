The Future of Farming: What Happens If Robots Become Farmers?

Advertisement

In today’s modern age, we witness the arrival of new technology almost daily. Many innovations related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) are becoming more common in the marketplace. While AI is being used for beneficial purposes, some individuals are also leveraging this technology to perform previously unimaginable tasks.

Recently, a viral video on social media showcases a robot that mimics the role of a farmer, giving us a glimpse of the future of agriculture. The video presents a scenario where robots could potentially replace farmers, shifting how we view traditional farming.

Nowadays, robots are excelling in various fields, surpassing human capabilities. Now, they’ve made their way into the agricultural sector. The viral video shows a robot performing tasks typically done by farmers. In the video, the robot is seen planting seeds, watering crops, and harvesting – essentially doing everything a human farmer can do.

What Happens If Robots Become Farmers?

The Future of Agriculture pic.twitter.com/rMvJWcIpo1 — Interesting STEM (@InterestingSTEM) September 21, 2024

This video was shared on the Twitter account InterestingSTEM, and within just a few hours, it garnered over 100,000 views. Many social media users have also shared their thoughts, with comments ranging from amazement to scepticism. However, upon close inspection, it is evident that this video was artificially created.