Jio PhoneCall AI allows users to record and save their phone calls in Jio Cloud, automatically converting them into text and translating them into various languages.

During the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, the company’s chairman, Mukesh Ambani, made a significant announcement. He revealed that an exciting new AI feature, Jio Phone Call AI, will soon be available for Jio users. This feature will allow users to record their calls, transcribe them into text, and even translate them into other languages. Powered by artificial intelligence, this feature is set to revolutionize the way people make calls. Mukesh Ambani mentioned that this feature would be particularly beneficial for those who prefer text messages over calls or need to record their conversations. Now, let’s explore how to use this innovative feature.

What is Jio Phone Call AI?

Jio Phone Call AI is a new AI-driven service by Jio that leverages artificial intelligence to enhance phone call experiences. Jio PhoneCall AI features offers like call recording, transcription, summarization, and translation of conversations. It is designed to help users manage their calls more efficiently by easily converting spoken words into text, saving conversations, and translating them into various languages.

What are the Features of Jio Phone Call AI?

JioPhoneCall AI offers several features designed to help users manage and save their phone calls efficiently:

Call Recording and Storage : JioPhoneCall AI automatically records and stores phone calls in the Jio Cloud, allowing users to easily access their past conversations.

: JioPhoneCall AI automatically records and stores phone calls in the Jio Cloud, allowing users to easily access their past conversations. Transcription Feature : This feature enables users to convert their calls into text in real time, making it easier to reference important details without replaying the call.

: This feature enables users to convert their calls into text in real time, making it easier to reference important details without replaying the call. Call Summary : The new AI service also provides a summary of lengthy conversations, helping users quickly understand the key points of any call.

: The new AI service also provides a summary of lengthy conversations, helping users quickly understand the key points of any call. Translation Feature: JioPhoneCall AI supports multiple languages, allowing users to instantly translate conversations and overcome language barriers.

How to Use Jio Phone Call AI?

To start using Jio PhoneCall AI services, users need to add the JioPhoneCall AI number, 1-800-732673, while on a call.

After hearing the welcome message, they can press #1 to begin recording and transcribing the call.

During the call, Jio PhoneCall AI listens and converts the spoken words into text. For transparency, the service announces to the caller that the call is being recorded.

Users can pause the transcription by pressing #2 and resume by pressing #1 again. Once finished, they can end the AI phone call process by pressing #3.

After the call, Jio PhoneCall AI saves all recordings, transcriptions, summaries, and translations to the Jio Cloud, ensuring they are securely stored and accessible anytime.

How to Integrate Jio Phone Call AI with Jio Cloud?

Jio Phone Call AI allows Jio users to store their phone call recordings and related data in JioCloud. Beyond real-time recording and transcription, the service securely stores all user data, including call recordings, transcripts, summaries, and translations, in JioCloud.

Jio Phone Call AI integration with JioCloud also enables users to take advantage of Jio’s Welcome Offer, which initially provides 100GB of free cloud storage with privacy and security features. JioCloud users can also store and share photos, videos, documents, and more.

Conclusion

Jio Phone Call AI promises to be a groundbreaking addition to Jio‘s suite of services, offering enhanced call management features such as recording, real-time transcription, summarization, and translation. Although the feature is not yet available, it is anticipated to launch in the coming weeks. Once operational, it will provide significant benefits to users by making it easier to manage and understand their conversations. With its integration into Jio Cloud, users will enjoy secure storage and easy access to their call data. This advancement is expected to greatly enhance the convenience and efficiency of phone communications for Jio users.