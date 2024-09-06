Elevate Onam with 5 Himalayan Kashmiri Saffron Recipes

Advertisement

Saffron Recipes: Onam, the 10-day harvest festival of Kerala, is a time of joy, unity, and sumptuous feasts. This year, elevate your Onam celebrations with the exquisite flavours of Himalayan Elevation Kashmiri Saffron. Known for its superior quality and unmatched purity, this Grade 1 saffron adds a touch of luxury to traditional Onam dishes.

The Significance of Saffron in Indian Festivals

Saffron, revered as the “golden spice,” holds a special place in Indian culture and cuisine. During festivals like Onam, it symbolizes prosperity, purity, and auspiciousness. The use of high-quality saffron not only enhances the flavor and aroma of dishes but also adds a rich, golden hue that’s visually appealing. Himalayan Elevation Kashmiri Saffron boasts Grade 1 quality, guaranteeing the highest level of purity available, directly from the picturesque valleys of Kashmir.

5 Best Kashmiri Saffron Recipes You Must Try!

Let’s explore five Onam recipes that showcase the magic of this premium saffron:

1. Saffron-Infused Payasam (Kheer)

Ingredients : Rice, milk, sugar, Himalayan Elevation Kashmiri Saffron, cardamom, nuts

Method: Soak saffron in warm milk. Cook rice in milk until soft. Add sugar, saffron milk, and cardamom. Garnish with nuts.

Saffron's role: Adds a luxurious golden colour and rich aroma, elevating this traditional dessert.

2. Saffron Rice (Parippu Pradaman)

Ingredients: Basmati rice, moong dal, coconut milk, Himalayan Elevation Kashmiri Saffron, jaggery, ghee, cashews

Method: Cook rice and dal separately. In a pan, mix coconut milk, jaggery, and saffron. Add cooked rice and dal. Temper with ghee and cashews.

Saffron's role: Imparts a subtle flavour and golden hue, making the dish more festive.

3. Saffron-Spiced Avial

Ingredients : Mixed vegetables, yogurt, coconut, cumin, green chillies, curry leaves, Himalayan Elevation Kashmiri Saffron

Method: Cook vegetables. Mix yogurt, coconut, cumin, and saffron. Combine with vegetables. Temper with curry leaves.

Saffron's role: Adds a unique twist to this traditional dish, enhancing its flavour profile.

4. Saffron Banana Chips

Ingredients: Raw bananas, Himalayan Elevation Kashmiri Saffron, turmeric, salt, oil for frying

Method: Soak saffron in warm water. Slice bananas, and mix with saffron water and turmeric. Fry until crisp.

Saffron’s role: Gives a gourmet touch to this popular Onam snack, adding colour and aroma.

5. Saffron-Infused Pulissery

Ingredients: Ripe mangoes or pineapple, yogurt, coconut, green chillies, cumin, Himalayan Elevation Kashmiri Saffron

Method: Cook fruit in saffron-infused water. Blend yogurt, coconut, chillies, and cumin. Combine and simmer.

Cook fruit in saffron-infused water. Blend yogurt, coconut, chillies, and cumin. Combine and simmer. Saffron’s role: Balances the tangy flavours with its subtle sweetness and aroma.

By using saffron in these recipes, you're not just adding flavour – you're incorporating a touch of luxury and tradition to your Onam feast.

