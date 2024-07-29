Unveil the top 10 biscuit brands in India! Find out which delicious treats you need to try now!

What is your childhood food memory? What is your midnight snack? What do you like a food which is sweet as well as crunchy? What is your teatime companion? The answer to all these questions is ‘Biscuit’. Every region in India promotes their flavours and every brand introduces new flavours with unique twists. You see a lot of biscuit types on supermarket shelves. But what to choose? Here we listed the Top 10 Biscuit Brands in India. Read on!

Dear biscuit lovers, Don’t worry. If you are a newcomer to the biscuit world or already have favourite brands like Britannia and Parle G in your mind, here we have compiled all the top 10 biscuit brands in India. Let’s be honest we have tried all these and giving our opinion. From budget-friendly to premium, from healthy options to creamy delights, You can find everything we compiled here.

You just start making a cup of tea or brewing a delicious coffee. We ensure you will explore heritage brands that have been favourites for generations and some international delights that have found good followers in India. By the end of this blog, you will be a master in the biscuit world.

List of Top 10 Biscuit Brands in India:

1. Parle G:

Many Indians remember ParleG as a child. The company was established in 1929. Parle G has always maintained its quality standards ever since. Parle Products Private Limited is one of the top biscuit brands in India as well as the world’s largest brand.

This brand also owns a record of the most consumed biscuit brand. Parle biscuits are filled with wheat and milk, making them a healthy food for growing children. In addition to ParleG, other famous Parle biscuits include Krack Jack, Monaco, Nutri Crunch, Hide and Seek, etc.

In Indian markets, parle has been synonymous with “biscuit” for decades. Indian biscuits are unbeatable when it comes to taste.

The top 5 Parle G biscuit prices in India are as follows:

1. Parle G original: This is well known for its popular taste and wide popularity.

Price: It varies according to the pack size and generally costs Rs 510.

2. Parle G Gold (1kg): A richer version of Parle G in premium packaging.

Price: 127 140 rupees.

3. Parle Monaco: A popular salted biscuit that complements teatime snacks.

Price: Rs 5Rs 20 per pack depending on size.

4. Parale KrackJack: One of India’s most popular crunchy biscuits.

Price: Rs 1030 depending on pack size.

5. Parle Hide & Seek: This cookie combines biscuit crunch with chocolate chip sweetness.

Price: Rs2040 per pack. Location and retailer can affect the price.

2. Britannia:

Britannia Industries is also one of the top biscuit brands in India. It was established in 1892. In later years it became one of the biggest food-related brands in India. It manufactures some great biscuits. One of the popular biscuit types is Tiger biscuit. It is liked mostly by kids in India.

Biscuits from Britannia are the top-selling biscuit names of the century and earn more than 90% of business to the group. You can choose from their diverse range of Marie Gold, Jim Jam, Bourbon, Nice Time, Little Hearts, Pure Magic, Milk Bikis, Nutri Choice, Good Day, Crackers, etc. Britannia biscuits are a must-have in any grocery store or retail chain. The company offers multiple packing and special festival packing.

The top 5 Britannia biscuit prices in India are as follows:

1. Britannia Good Day: These cookies are loved for the aroma of butter and their unmistakably crunchy taste, they are dressed in various robes such as cashew, Butter, PistaAlmond and others.

Price : INR 10 to INR 30 (depending on the pack size).

2. Britannia Bourbon: An original chocolate-flavoured biscuit with a soft, creamy filling. Chocolate enthusiasts are most interested in this product.

Price : INR 10 to INR 30 (denial on the pack size).

3. Britannia Marie Gold: So famous are these biscuits for their light and crispy texture; they are usually relished with tea and being less sweet are a healthier eating option according to a survey of people who consume them.

Price : INR20 to INR40 (depending on the pack size).

4. Britannia NutriChoice Digestive: These have been biscuits rich in fibre and whole grain. Thus, they have become a healthy snack alternative.

Price : INR 160 for 1kg.

5. Britannia 5050 Maska Chaska: Here lurks, a world of different tastes, something exciting and never before experienced. People who enjoy different flavours are big fans of these.

Price : INR 250 to INR 300 (the cheapest and most expensive pack sizes).

These prices are not stated exactly and can be subject to location and the seller.

3. Sunfeast:

ITC is a well-known company that introduced the Sunfeast range of biscuits in 2003. Sunfeast biscuits named Marie, glucose and crème are the most popular brands. The company keeps the customers engaged by introducing different flavours and unique ingredient combinations.

The third-ranked biscuit brand in India is Sunfeast. A famous Bollywood star, Alia Bhatt, is their brand ambassador for their Dark Fantasy chocolate biscuit range. It is a business that supplies quality items, including its entire selection of biscuits, which is the aspiration of Indian families. They offer both single packs and multiple packs. Sunfeast biscuits are widely demanded in all principal grocery stores, shops, and other retail outlets.

The top 5 Sunfeast biscuit prices in India are as follows:

1. Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Choco Fills: Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Choco Fills, is a crunchy biscuit stuffed with the goodness of chocolates. Most chocolate lovers consider it to be a cult object. The biscuit has a caramel flavour and a filling of molten chocolate, following the rest of the raw materials, are grown sustainably. In this way, the cookie strikes a delicate balance between being a naughty yet healthy treat, and having seconds is not detrimental.

Price : ₹40 for 75g.



2. Sunfeast Marie Light: Sunfeast Marie Light is a popular teatime biscuit loved by people who enjoy light and crunchy snacks. The biscuits are made from whole wheat and contain no fat; therefore, they are a great option for those mindful of their food intake. In addition to the biscuits, cut-up fruits or other light snacks can be served.

Price : ₹30 for 300g.

3. Sunfeast Mom’s Magic: Sunfeast Mom’s Magic biscuits are a group of contrasting flavours such as buttered and fruity ones that also include milk. The biscuits are even more delicious when you stuff them with more than one fruit they naturally contain.

You communicate the thoughts and feelings behind the fruit. During your break, you can choose from a variety of honey items.

Price : ₹35 for 200g.

4. Sunfeast Farmlite Digestive: Sunfeast Farmlite Digestive biscuits are a good choice for your health as they are made of oats and wheat. They contain a significant amount of fibre, vitamins, and minerals, and most of all, they are the products of green production which calms greenhouse gas emissions. And of course, varieties like oats with raisins taste like immortal elements besides, the sheer oats are the best that one should keep in their daily diet.

Price : ₹50 for 150g.

5. Sunfeast Bourbon Bliss: Sunfeast Bourbon Bliss has a secret only known to lovers of sweet pastry concoctions. The gastrointestinal measuring instrument is another example of nanotechnology that is getting much attention in the medical world. People suffering from severe forms of heart disease, for instance, will sooner or later come to the standpoint of questioning whether they should and could undergo surgery.

Price : A cost ₹30 per pack for 150g.

4. Priya Gold:

Priya Gold is surely one of the finest biscuit brands in India. It is a child of Surya Food Agro, born in 1992. club crème, digestive, butter delight, cheese crackers, Marie lite, and Snacker choco sandwiches are some of the biscuit offerings.

Priya Gold biscuits come with the sensation of pleasure to taste, and they are the way to go around the globe in more than 20 nations. Different biscuit flavours are available from corporations, such as sweet and salty biscuits.

Priya Gold provides different single packages as well as family packs. Priya Gold biscuits are promoted by Kiara Advani, the leading Bollywood celebrity, and the brand’s ambassador enjoyment.

The top 5 Priya gold biscuit prices in India are as follows:

Butter Delite: Butter Delite biscuits give you a yummy snack to eat on the move. Each pack has 8 pieces that pack a rich butter flavour.

Price: ₹750 for a pack (down from ₹880)

2. Crackle Coconut: These cookies crunch in your mouth with honey sweetness and a unique coconut taste. They go great with tea or coffee.

Price: ₹350 for 8 packs (down from ₹520)

3. Club Creme Biscuits (Orange Flavor): Club Creme biscuits come with a creamy orange flavour giving you a fresh and tasty snack choice.

Price: ₹58 for a 350g pack (down from ₹60)

4. Butter Bite Cookies: Butter Bite Cookies have a rich, buttery taste. They suit people who like simple but tasty biscuits.

Price: ₹100 for a 520g pack

5. 8 Jumbo Pack Offer: This mix contains Marie Lite, Crackle Coconut, Club Creme in Chocolate, Orange, Elaichi flavours, CNC, Butter Delite, and Cheese Cracker jumbo biscuits. You also get a free Mobilla Neckband with the pack.

Price: ₹799 for the whole jumbo pack (marked down from ₹1,439)

5. Patanjali:

In the preceding years, the popularity of Patanjali biscuits has surged since they are considered Swadeshi, meaning that they are made in India. Among the many product ranges that Patanjali Ayurved, a company owned by Ramdev Baba, produces, these biscuits have started to compete against major biscuit brands with their 100% wheat biscuits. Patanjali is one of the top biscuit brands in India when it comes to health and wellness.

In India, Patanjali biscuits can be purchased online or at Patanjali stores. They also offer orange biscuits besides butter cookies, Doodh and chocolate biscuits. The people of India trust Patanjali Ayurvedic products because: they have high quality; they can be easily digested; and they lack trans-fats hence combining health and fitness.

The top 5 Patanjali biscuit prices in India are as follows:

1. Patanjali Digestive Whole Wheat Biscuits: The biscuits are made from whole-grain wheat, which is beneficial for overall health and digestion. They are high in fibre and without trans fats.

Price: ₹10 for pack size 100g.

2. Patanjali Marie Biscuits: Light and crispy, wheat flour-based cookies that can be eaten at any time of the day. Mildly sweet would make it an ideal accompaniment to tea.

Price: Approx. ₹ 10 for a packet of 100g.

3. Patanjali Doodh Biscuits: These cookies contain milk and wheat goodness with a creamy taste that makes them unique. They also provide excellent calcium levels which contributes towards strong bones.

Price: Approx. ₹ 10 for a packet of 75g.

4. Patanjali Nutty Delite Biscuits: Since they contain nuts such as almonds and cashews, these biscuits are crunchy, healthy, and full of nutty flavour.

Price: 20 Rupees per 75 Grams’ packet

5. Patanjali Choco Delite Biscuits: These chocolate-dipped cookies line would seem like heaven on earth for those who love chocolate these cookies are made from whole wheat flour devoid of any unsafe additives

Price: 20 Rupees for a packet of 75 Grams. Depending on the location or availability, prices may vary slightly.

6. Cremica:

Cremica biscuits are delicious and colourful. These brands were introduced to the market by Cremica Food Industries Private Limited. It was founded in 1978. Over the years it became one of the top biscuit brands in India.

Among their popular products are Marie Classic, digestive cornflakes and oatmeal cookies alongside many others like sweet and crunchy biscuits that help with digestion. High-quality ingredients are used during biscuit-making at modern plants situated across India. Without Cremica biscuits, no cup of tea or coffee would be complete.

Besides wholesome snacks, Cremica makes mayonnaise and other condiments, such as ketchup. The leading eateries use all of Cremica’s products extensively throughout various restaurants.

The top 5 Cremica biscuit prices in India are as follows:

1. Bourbon biscuits: Such chocolate creams-filled biscuit sandwiches with sugar crystals above them offer a delightful crispy chocolate experience. It is widely liked by youngsters and used in shakes, ice cream, and cakes.

Price: Available in different sizes 20g at ₹5, 60g at ₹10, 120g at ₹20, 150g at ₹25, 200 g at ₹35 and 500 g for₹70 (Cremica).

2. Vanilla Creme – Premium Sandwich Biscuits: These biscuits have a rich vanilla cream filling sandwiched between two crunchy biscuits. They provide a classic delicious flavour that appeals to all age groups.

Price: Available in various sizes including 50g, 100g and 300g (Cremica) and price varies on size.

3. Jeera Lite Biscuits: Light savoury biscuits infused with jeera (cumin) flavour. They have a crispy texture and distinct taste that are perfect for tea-time snacks.

Price: 150g pack at ₹37 (JioMart).

4. Coconut Cookies: Delicious cookies made from generous amounts of coconut make them a rich sweet flavour with satisfying crunchiness. There is no doubt that cookie lovers appreciate the taste and texture of these cookies.

Price: Available in various pack sizes (Cremica).

5. Butter Cookies: These are deliciously rich and buttery cookies that vanish in your mouth leaving a delightful taste. They can be consumed while enjoying tea or when one feels like having a sweet bite.

Price: Variants may come in different pack sizes (Cremica with many different pack sizes).

Some common supermarkets around you will most likely sell our biscuits including Amazon.com among other online stores because they have the best range of Cremica!

7. Cadbury Oreo:

Everyone knows Cadbury, a chocolate brand in India that appears among the finest. Nowadays, Cadbury Oreo biscuits have become a favourite treat for children. An Oreo biscuit consists of two chocolate cookies filled with sweet crème. Oreo is considered to be one of the top biscuit brands in India.

Adults also like these biscuits due to their taste and superb quality as much as children like them. In India, different types of biscuits such as Oreo sandwich cookies, Oreo lunchbox cookies, and even Oreo lemon cookies are available from the company.

You can trust the brand name itself because it is synonymous with good snacks in terms of flavours and quality. You can choose one or many packs from any nearby supermarket, depending on what you want.

The top 5 Cadbury Oreo biscuit prices in India are as follows:

1. Oreo Original: The classic Oreo cookie is a dark chocolate-flavoured biscuit. It has a sweet creamy filling. That is the iconic Oreo taste. It has been loved for generations.

Price: it is available at Rs 5 for 30g. Price varies depending on weight.

2. Oreo Double Stuf: It has a double creamy filling. This makes it even more indulgent and satisfying for those who love the cream.

Price: It costs Rs 20 per 75g. Price varies depending on weight.

3. Oreo Thins: It is a lighter, crispier biscuit. It has a thinner layer of chocolate and a delicate cream filling.

Price: It is available for Rs 220 per 95g.

4. Golden Oreo: This is available in vanilla-flavour rather than chocolate while retaining the classic creamy filling.

Price: It costs Rs 1499 for 264g.

5. Oreo Mega Stuf: It is available even more than the Double Stuff. It is filled with a lot of vanilla cream.

Price: It costs Rs 2944 per 498g.

8. McVitie’s:

People who have a love for digestive biscuits consider McVitie’s to be their best choice. They are composed of healthy fibre that prevents constipation and is good for digestion. Single trays, super discount packs or festive sets are some types the company offers. McVitie’s is one of the healthiest biscuit brands in India.

In 2010 McVitie’s entered India’s market ranks as among the most preferred biscuit brands there ever since. It was first made in 1892 and has travelled worldwide ever since. You can also find them in nearby shops or grocery stores.

The top 5 McVitie’s biscuit prices in India are as follows:

McVitie’s Digestive Biscuits: These wheat biscuits are known for their awesome taste. It has few digestive benefits. It is made of Whole wheat flour. It tastes slightly sweet.

Price: Rs 50 per 250g.

2. McVitie’s Digestive Milk Chocolate Biscuits: These biscuits are covered with smooth milk chocolate coating. They have a crunchy as well as creamy texture.

Price: Rs 150 per 200g.

3. McVitie’s Digestive Light Biscuits: This is the lighter version of the original digests. It has whole wheat with low fat. The taste is good with fewer calories.

Price: Rs 55 per 250g.

4. McVitie’s Hobnobs: It has a crunchy texture. It is made up of oats. It has a good flavour. These are a bit sweet. It is beneficial for health as it has more fibre.

Price: Rs 80 per 300g.

5. McVitie’s Ginger Nuts: These are Crisp biscuits. These have ginger flavour and spiciness. Ginger has many health benefits. So this is one more healthy snack from McVitie’s.

Price: Rs 90 per 250g.

9. Unibic:

In 2004, Unibic was born into the world. You can choose from savoury, buttery, and health-conscious flavours for these premium biscuits. There are several varieties of biscuits for every flavour presented. Unibic cookies are known to have a richer flavour than those of any other manufacturer. Unibic is considered one of the flavourful biscuit brands in India.

For instance, there is 21% chocolate in their choco-chip range, while the milk biscuits range has even more than 9.4% milk content. You can easily find some good Unibic biscuits from their online store or a local retail shop around your area.

The top 5 Unibic biscuit prices in India are as follows:

1. Unibic Choco Chip Cookies: It has more chocolate chips in it. These cookies are a favourite for chocolate lovers. They are crunchy. They provide a delightful chocolatey experience in every bite.

Price: Rs 30 per 75g.



2. Unibic Butter Cookies: These are classic butter cookies. These are smooth in texture and melt in your mouth. It has a traditional flavour.

Price: Rs 30 per 75g.

3. Unibic Fruit & Nut Cookies: It has a mix of fruits and nuts. These cookies are both nutritious and tasty. They have sweetness along with a crunchy texture. It is a healthy snack.

Price: ₹45 per 150g.

4. Unibic Oatmeal Digestive Cookies: It is made of oats. These digestive cookies are healthy. They are high in fibre. They have a mild, sweet flavour.

Price: Rs 30 per 100g.

5. Unibic Cashew Cookies: These cookies have a lot of cashews, offering a nutty taste. They are crunchy. They provide nutty flavour in every bite.

Price: Rs 45 per 150g pack.

10. Haldiram

For the last eight decades, Haldiram has dominated the field of food manufacturing. It is a family-owned business that vows to sell qualitative products for millennia. In 1937, Mr. Shivkisan Agrawal founded it in Bikaner. The company owns numerous facilities across India where Haldiram biscuits are produced. Haldirams has been continuously delivering flavourful foods and it is one of the top biscuit brands in India.

They offer single packs, family packs and tour packs of biscuits along with owning many restaurants. Online ordering and retail outlets are also options for Haldiram’s biscuits.

With a wide selection ranging from INR 55/- on top of their biscuit collection, Halidram also has some mouth-watering cookies.

The top 5 Haldiram biscuit prices in India are as follows:

1. Haldiram’s Kaju Pista Cookies: They are cookies that are rich in flavour and made from a mixture of pistachios (Pista) and cashew nuts.

Price: Rs 150 per 200g.

2. Haldiram’s Ajwain Cookies: They are delicious and soothing due to their savoury and aromatic taste, derived from carom seeds.

Price: Rs 100 per 200g.

3. Haldiram’s Jeera Cookies: Cumin seeds (jeera) in these cookies provide a subtle spiciness. Hence, such cookies can be eaten as snacks during savoury courses.

Price: Rs 100 per 200g.

4. Haldiram’s Fruit Cookies: This cookie recipe yields sweet, fruity-flavored bites with dried fruit.

Price: Rs 150 per 200g.

5. Haldiram’s Badam Pista Cookies: A rich mix of almonds (badam) and pistachios (pista) makes these cookies crunchy in texture and nutty in taste.

Price: Rs 150 per 200g. Prices may vary slightly depending on the location and store.

Conclusion:

Among the top 10 biscuit brands in India, you will find a variety of flavours and textures to suit a wide variety of tastes. It is imperative to remember that the success of a biscuit business depends not only on the traditional charisma of Parle and Britannia but also on the innovative products offered by Unibic and McVities. These top ten biscuit brands guarantee you a tasty choice all the time be it when you are having tea or midnight munchies. Thus go ahead with your favorite India biscuit by dipping it as you enjoy every bit!